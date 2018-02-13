Reports: Missing Johns Island toddler found safe in Alabama

The 4-year-old girl who went missing Tuesday from her Johns Island home has been found safe in Alabama, according to AL.com.

Heidi Todd was recovered Wednesday afternoon at approximately 4 p.m. in a business parking lot, but her suspected abductor remains at large after eluding Alabama authorities, the report states.

The news comes as neighbors are holding a vigil for her return in the Johns Island subdivision and less than a half-hour before Charleston authorities are set to hold a news conference.

Charleston Police would not confirm the reports as of 6:34 p.m.

Earlier Wednesday afternoon, police released a sketch of a man considered a person of interest in the disappearance of 4-year-old Heidi Renae Todd and a home invasion that injured her mother.

Investigators said Wednesday evening they believe the child is still alive.

The Charleston Police Department released a sketch of a man in connection to missing 4-year-old Heidi Renae Todd who was taken from her home in the 2900 block of Sweetleaf Lane in the Whitney Lake subdivision on Tuesday. Todd is 3' tall, weighs 60 pounds, has brown hair and hazel eyes.

A Charleston Police Department press release states that the sketch is of an individual who was seen in the area days prior to the incident who may have seen something or have information on the suspect in the investigation.

He is a Hispanic male estimated to be between 30 and 40 years of age, between 5'10" and 6' tall with a stocky build, black hair and brown eyes. He has a flame tattoo on his left cheek and a thunderbolt tattoo on his right cheek

This is a person of interest in the case of missing 4 year old Heidi Todd. Anyone with info call the 24 hour tip line @ 843 619 6123 or Consolidated Dispatch @ 843 743 7200 for the on duty CPD Central detective or Crime Stoppers @ 843 554 1111. pic.twitter.com/kGTA0DvacR — Charleston P.D. (@CharlestonPD) February 14, 2018

"The facial tattoos depicted are an approximation of their actual appearance," a release from the Charleston Police Department states.

Authorities made the appeal for information after a second day of searching turned up no results.

They plan another press briefing at 8 p.m. Wednesday.

If anyone has information you are asked to call police at 843-619-6123, Consolidated Dispatch at 843-743-7200 or Crime Stoppers at 843-554-1111.

Authorities say child's disappearance followed home invasion

Investigators say the whole thing started as a home invasion and ended with Todd's disappearance. According to a newly released report, Todd's mother was assaulted while attempting to enter her home on Sweetleaf Lane on Tuesday.

"During this assault, the victim's daughter, Heidi Todd, subsequently went missing," the release states.

During Wednesday's press conference, Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg said emergency officials don't believe Todd is in a neighborhood lake where divers searched Tuesday night and on Wednesday.

“The kids are terrific and Heidi is a bright, precious young child, and the wish and prayers of the family is simply to find Heidi safely,” Tecklenburg said Wednesday afternoon.

Todd was reported missing at 5:50 p.m. on Tuesday, according to Charleston Police spokesman Charles Francis.

"There are many things that we do not know, yet, that we are still investigating, but there's one thing we know, and that is that Heidi Todd is missing, and we need everyone to be on the lookout for this young lady," Tecklenburg said.

"We're trying to unravel the entire motive, leaving no stones unturned, trying to determine exactly what occurred," Interim Charleston Police Chief Jerome Taylor said.

Police received a call from a school Tuesday afternoon after the mother of a student failed to pick up the child. That call led police to the Todd home where they found the mother "brutally beaten" after an apparent home invasion.

Authorities have not yet said whether the victim knew the attacker, but Taylor described him at a news briefing as an "unwanted guest."

Tecklenburg said the mother is in fair condition after having surgery Wednesday afternoon.

Police say Todd was last seen wearing pink pants and a blue shirt.

The child's mother was able to give police only "limited information," according to Taylor. Police say she described her attacker as a skinny Hispanic man, between 25 and 30 years old with short hair and dressed in all gray.

Tecklenburg said they do not know whether Todd may have been taken away in a vehicle.

Todd was taken from her home in the 2900 block of Sweetleaf Lane in the Whitney Lake subdivision on Johns Island.

Tecklenburg said there are four other children in the family and said they are safe and sound. Two of them were in the home at the time of invasion, Tecklenburg said.

The father is a member of the Coast Guard and was out of town on training at the time, Tecklenburg said. He immediately returned to Charleston upon learning of the situation. He is with the mother at the hospital, authorities say.

#MISSING ALERT!

Heidi was last seen on Feb. 13, 2018 at approximately 5:50 p.m. in #Charleston, #SouthCarolina. She was last known to be wearing a blue shirt and pink pants.https://t.co/okFCD9JQg8 pic.twitter.com/Z5vNjbv5Nn — NCMEC (@MissingKids) February 14, 2018

Donation doubles FBI reward offer for information that leads to child's recovery

The FBI is offering a $10,000 reward for information that leads to the recovery of Todd.

In addition, police said a private citizen made another $10,000 donation for information leading to Todd's recovery.

Part of Wednesday morning's search was focused on the lake in front of the home. Two divers entered the water at approximately 10:19 a.m. Police also used sonar in the lake, which neighbors say is approximately eight to 12 feet deep.

Agents with the FBI, the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division and the Department of Natural Resources are also assisting Charleston Police and Fire officials as well as rescue teams.

The Coast Guard contributed a helicopter to Tuesday night's search. A Charleston County Sheriff's Office helicopter was spotted over the area Wednesday morning.

A helicopter from the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office is circling the area of the neighborhood and lake. #chsnews pic.twitter.com/XFDqDooyyu — Alissa Holmes (@AlissaLive5) February 14, 2018

Tecklenburg said everything is being done to find out what happened to the child.

“It’s a coordinated local, state and even federal hunt at this point for Heidi Todd. We are asking the public to please be on the lookout for Heidi and help us find her,” he said.

Emergency crews searched for at least nine hours in the immediate area where Todd was reported missing Tuesday night, ending the immediate initial search effort around 3 a.m. Wednesday morning before resuming the search at daylight.

A spokesperson for the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division said Wednesday morning an Amber Alert has not been issued because they do not have enough information on the adult that could be with her.

But emergency officials said alerts sent out to residents about Todd's disappearance.

Pictures from the neighborhood showed police and fire units searching the neighborhood along with area residents late Tuesday night. In addition, divers and a helicopter were dispatched to assist in efforts to find Todd.

Police & fire are searching area of 2985 Sweetleaf Lane for missing 4 year-old Heidi Renae Todd. She was reported missing @ 5:50 pm All updates will be done via email to the media & through CPD’s Twitter account pic.twitter.com/MxvS7XPftj — Charleston P.D. (@CharlestonPD) February 14, 2018

Witnesses saw police tape surrounding multiple homes on Sweetleaf Lane Tuesday night and multiple emergency crews and volunteers searching the area.

Anyone with information can call 843-743-7200 for the on-duty CPD Central Detective. SLED issued a bolo to law enforcement agencies Tuesday night according to an official with the department.

A 24-hour tip line has also been set up for citizens to report information in the case. Anyone with information can call 843-619-6123.

