Charleston police searching for missing 4-year-old girl on Johns Island

Emergency crews are searching for a missing 4-year-old girl Tuesday night.

The Charleston Police Department say they are searching the area of 2985 Sweetleaf Lane on Johns Island for missing 4-year-old Heidi Renae Todd.

According to police, dispatch officials received the initial call at 5:50 p.m. about the child being missing.

"Investigators are trying to determine how long she has been missing," said Charles Francis with Charleston police.

Anyone with information can call 843-743-7200 for the on duty CPD Central Detective.

Pictures from the neighborhood show police and fire units searching the neighborhood along with neighbors.

Alerts have been sent out to area residents stating that Todd was last seen wearing hot pink pants and a blue top.

A helicopter has also been dispatched to assist in efforts to find Todd.

Police & fire are searching area of 2985 Sweetleaf Lane for missing 4 year-old Heidi Renae Todd. She was reported missing @ 5:50 pm All updates will be done via email to the media & through CPD’s Twitter account pic.twitter.com/MxvS7XPftj — Charleston P.D. (@CharlestonPD) February 14, 2018

