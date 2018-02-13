Crews searching for missing 4-year-old girl on Johns Island

Emergency crews searched for five hours early Wednesday morning in the immediate area where a 4-year-old girl who was reported missing on Tuesday, ending the immediate search effort around 3 a.m.

Officials with the Charleston Police Department searched the area of 2985 Sweetleaf Lane on Johns Island in the Whitney Lake subdivision en masse for missing 4-year-old Heidi Renae Todd. A smaller presence of patrol cars remained on scene Wednesday morning.

Todd was last seen wearing pink pants and a blue shirt.

According to police, she may be with a Hispanic male described as skinny, between 25 and 30 years old with short hair and dressed in all grey.

Anyone with information can call 843-743-7200 for the on duty CPD Central Detective. CPD officials said late Tuesday night that SLED will issue a state wide BOLO to law enforcement.

Police also stated that Todd's mother has been taken to a local hospital.

Dispatch officials received the initial call about Todd being missing at 5:50 p.m. on Tuesday.

"Investigators are trying to determine how long she has been missing," said Charles Francis with Charleston police.

Pictures from the neighborhood showed police and fire units searching the neighborhood along with area residents late Tuesday night.

Alerts were also sent out by emergency officials stating to residents about Todd's disappearance.

Police, fire, the Coast Guard and rescue teams were called to search the area.

In addition, divers and a helicopter were dispatched to assist in efforts to find Todd.

Crews were seen searching a nearby lake early Wednesday morning.

Police & fire are searching area of 2985 Sweetleaf Lane for missing 4 year-old Heidi Renae Todd. She was reported missing @ 5:50 pm All updates will be done via email to the media & through CPD’s Twitter account pic.twitter.com/MxvS7XPftj — Charleston P.D. (@CharlestonPD) February 14, 2018

Police tape was seen on Sweetleaf Lane surrounding multiple homes Tuesday night. Residents reported multiple emergency crews and citizens searching the area for Todd.

Below is the latest Wednesday morning video report from the scene:

Copyright 2018 WCSC. All rights reserved.