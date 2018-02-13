FBI offers $10K reward for information on missing 4-year-old Johns Island girl

The FBI is offering a $10,000 reward for information that leads to the recovery of a missing 4-year-old Johns Island girl.

Heidi Renae Todd was reported missing at 5:50 p.m. on Tuesday, according to Charleston Police spokesman Charles Francis.

Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg and Interim Police Chief Jerome Taylor will provide updates on the case at a noon press briefing.

Todd disappeared from her home in the 2900 block of Sweetleaf Lane in the Whitney Lake subdivision on Johns Island. She is 3' tall, weighs 60 pounds, has brown hair and hazel eyes.

Heidi was last seen on Feb. 13, 2018 at approximately 5:50 p.m. in Charleston, South Carolina. She was last known to be wearing a blue shirt and pink pants.

"Investigators are trying to determine how long she has been missing," Francis said.

Part of Wednesday morning's search is focused on the lake in front of the home. Two divers entered the water at approximately 10:19 a.m. Neighbors say the lake is approximately eight to 12 feet deep.

Agents with the FBI, the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division and the Department of Natural Resources are also assisting Charleston Police and Fire officials as well as rescue teams.

The Coast Guard contributed a helicopter to Tuesday night's search. A Charleston County Sheriff's Office helicopter was spotted over the area Wednesday morning.

A helicopter from the Charleston County Sheriff's Office is circling the area of the neighborhood and lake.

Emergency crews searched for at least nine hours in the immediate area where Todd was reported missing Tuesday night, ending the immediate initial search effort around 3 a.m. Wednesday morning before resuming the search at daylight.

Child may be with unknown man

Todd was last seen wearing pink pants and a blue shirt, police say. Investigators say she may be with a Hispanic male described as skinny, between 25 and 30 years old with short hair and dressed in all gray.

A spokesperson for the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division said Wednesday morning an Amber Alert has not been issued because they do not have enough information on the adult that could be with her.

But emergency officials said alerts sent out to residents about Todd's disappearance.

Anyone with information can call 843-743-7200 for the on-duty CPD Central Detective. SLED issued a bolo to law enforcement agencies Tuesday night according to an official with the department. A 24-hour tip line has also been set up for citizens to report information in the case. Anyone with information can call 843-619-6123.

Police also stated that Todd's mother has been taken to a local hospital.

Pictures from the neighborhood showed police and fire units searching the neighborhood along with area residents late Tuesday night. In addition, divers and a helicopter were dispatched to assist in efforts to find Todd.

Police & fire are searching area of 2985 Sweetleaf Lane for missing 4 year-old Heidi Renae Todd. She was reported missing @ 5:50 pm All updates will be done via email to the media & through CPD's Twitter account

Witnesses saw police tape surrounding multiple homes on Sweetleaf Lane Tuesday night and multiple emergency crews and volunteers searching the area.

