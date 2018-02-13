FOUND SAFE: Authorities recover Johns Island toddler in Alabama

An emotional Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg confirmed Wednesday night that the toddler missing from Johns Island was found safe in Alabama.

Tecklenburg said 4-year-old Heidi Todd was rescued from an abductor in Riverside, Alabama, Wednesday afternoon.

"We give God the glory and our thanks that all our prayers have been answered, and in fact, Heidi Todd is safe in the hands of the FBI," Tecklenburg said, his voice breaking. "What could have been a day of great tragedy has turned out to be a day of great joy."

A crowd that had gathered for a vigil for the missing child erupted in cheers as Tecklenburg made the announcement.

Tecklenburg arrived a few minutes late for the scheduled 8 p.m. news conference, explaining that the story is still unfolding and the last chapter has not yet been written because the suspect is still at large.

He said an officer in Alabama stopped a suspect and managed to get the girl out of the suspect's vehicle, but said the suspect got away.

#BREAKING Heidi Todd has been found safe in Riverside Alabama. I just spoke to the family pastor. @JohnTecklenburg will make the announcement at 8 p.m. published reports state Todd’s kidnapper is still on the run. #chsnews — Harve Jacobs (@policereporter) February 15, 2018

Ninth Circuit Solicitor Scarlett Wilson identified the suspect as 37-year-old Thomas Evans, a white male from the area. Wilson said Evans will face state charges of kidnapping and that federal charges from the FBI and additional charges will be forthcoming.

Authorities said they do not know whether Evans has any connection to the Todd family.

Earlier reports stated Todd was recovered Wednesday afternoon at approximately 4 p.m. in a business parking lot, but that her suspected abductor remained at large after eluding Alabama authorities.

Charleston Police would not confirm those reports as of 6:34 p.m.

Earlier Wednesday afternoon, police released a sketch of a man considered a person of interest in the disappearance of 4-year-old Heidi Renae Todd and a home invasion that injured her mother.

Investigators said Wednesday evening they believe the child is still alive.

Authorities say child's disappearance followed home invasion

The Charleston Police Department released a sketch of a man in connection with a home invasion and the child's subsequent disappearance. According to a report released Wednesday afternoon, Todd's mother was assaulted while attempting to enter her home 2900 block of Sweetleaf Lane in the Whitney Lake subdivision Tuesday.

Todd was reported missing at 5:50 p.m. on Tuesday, according to Charleston Police spokesman Charles Francis.

Police received a call from a school Tuesday afternoon after the mother of a student failed to pick up the child. That call led police to the Todd home where they found the mother "brutally beaten" after an apparent home invasion.

Authorities have not yet said whether the victim knew the attacker, but Interim Charleston Police Chief Jerome Taylor described him as an "unwanted guest."

Tecklenburg said the mother is in fair condition after having surgery Wednesday afternoon. The extent of her injuries was not revealed.

Taylor said she could only provide "limited information" on the attacker, describing him as a Hispanic male, 25 to 30 years of age, skinny with a short haircut and wearing all gray clothes.

On Wednesday afternoon, authorities released a sketch of a person of interest in the case, described as a Hispanic male estimated to be between 30 and 40 years of age, between 5'10" and 6' tall with a stocky build, black hair and brown eyes. He has a flame tattoo on his left cheek and a thunderbolt tattoo on his right cheek.

The sketch was based on a description of someone seen in the area days prior to the incident who authorities hoped might have seen something or have information in the suspect.

Authorities did not say whether they believed the person of interest and the person the victim described as her attacker might be the same man.

Todd's father is a member of the Coast Guard and was out of town on training at the time, Tecklenburg said. He immediately returned to Charleston upon learning of the situation. He is with the mother at the hospital, authorities say.

Tecklenburg said there are four other children in the family and said they are safe and sound. Two of them were in the home at the time of the invasion, Tecklenburg said.

He described Heidi as a "bright, precious young child."

"There are many things that we do not know, yet, that we are still investigating, but there's one thing we know, and that is that Heidi Todd is missing, and we need everyone to be on the lookout for this young lady," Tecklenburg said earlier on Wednesday before Todd was recovered safe.

This is a person of interest in the case of missing 4 year old Heidi Todd. Anyone with info call the 24 hour tip line @ 843 619 6123 or Consolidated Dispatch @ 843 743 7200 for the on duty CPD Central detective or Crime Stoppers @ 843 554 1111. pic.twitter.com/kGTA0DvacR — Charleston P.D. (@CharlestonPD) February 14, 2018

"The facial tattoos depicted are an approximation of their actual appearance," a release from the Charleston Police Department states.

The FBI announced a $10,000 reward for information that would lead to Todd's recovery, and a private donation from someone who wished to remain anonymous added another $10,000 to the reward.

Child's recovery followed urgent search

Emergency crews searched for at least nine hours in the immediate area where Todd was reported missing Tuesday night, ending the immediate initial search effort around 3 a.m. Wednesday morning before resuming the search at daylight.

Part of Wednesday morning's search was focused on the lake in front of the home. Two divers entered the water at approximately 10:19 a.m. Police also used sonar in the lake, which neighbors say is approximately eight to 12 feet deep.

Agents with the FBI, the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division and the Department of Natural Resources are also assisting Charleston Police and Fire officials as well as rescue teams.

The Coast Guard contributed a helicopter to Tuesday night's search. A Charleston County Sheriff's Office helicopter was spotted over the area Wednesday morning.

A helicopter from the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office is circling the area of the neighborhood and lake. #chsnews pic.twitter.com/XFDqDooyyu — Alissa Holmes (@AlissaLive5) February 14, 2018

Tecklenburg said everything was being done to find out what happened to the child.

A spokesperson for the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division said Wednesday morning an Amber Alert has not been issued because they do not have enough information on the adult that could be with her. But emergency officials said alerts sent out to residents about Todd's disappearance.

A 24-hour tip line was set up for citizens to report information in the case. Anyone with information on Evans' whereabouts or any other leads in the case is asked to call 843-619-6123.

Copyright 2018 WCSC. All rights reserved.