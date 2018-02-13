Police trying to 'unravel motive' in home invasion, disappearance of Johns Island toddler

Investigators are trying to piece together a home invasion that ended with the disappearance of a four-year-old girl reported missing Tuesday night on Johns Island.

Heidi Renae Todd was reported missing at 5:50 p.m. on Tuesday, according to Charleston Police spokesman Charles Francis.

"There are many things that we do not know, yet, that we are still investigating, but there's one thing we know, and that is that Heidi Todd is missing, and we need everyone to be on the lookout for this young lady," Mayor John Tecklenburg said at a noon press briefing.

"We're trying to unravel the entire motive, leaving no stones unturned, trying to determine exactly what occurred," Interim Charleston Police Chief Jerome Taylor said.

Police received a call from a school Tuesday afternoon after the mother of a student failed to pick up the child. That call led police to the Todd home where they found the mother "brutally beaten" after an apparent home invasion.

Authorities have not yet said whether the victim knew the attacker, but Taylor described him at the news briefing as an "unwanted guest."

Tecklenburg said the mother is in fair condition.

Police say Todd was last seen wearing pink pants and a blue shirt and may be with a Hispanic male described as skinny, between 25 and 30 years old with short hair and dressed in all gray.

Taylor said the description was provided by the victim, who has only been able to provide "limited information" to investigators.

Tecklenburg said they do not know whether Todd may have been taken away in a vehicle.

Todd was taken from her home in the 2900 block of Sweetleaf Lane in the Whitney Lake subdivision on Johns Island. She is 3' tall, weighs 60 pounds, has brown hair and hazel eyes.

Tecklenburg said there are four other children in the home and said they are safe and sound. Two of them were in the home at the time of invasion, Tecklenburg said.

The father is a member of the Coast Guard and was out of town on training at the time, Tecklenburg said. He immediately returned to Charleston upon learning of the situation. He is with the mother at the hospital, authorities say.

#MISSING ALERT!

Heidi was last seen on Feb. 13, 2018 at approximately 5:50 p.m. in #Charleston, #SouthCarolina. She was last known to be wearing a blue shirt and pink pants.https://t.co/okFCD9JQg8 pic.twitter.com/Z5vNjbv5Nn — NCMEC (@MissingKids) February 14, 2018

FBI offers $10,000 reward

The FBI is offering a $10,000 reward for information that leads to the recovery of a missing 4-year-old Johns Island girl.

"Investigators are trying to determine how long she has been missing," Francis said.

Part of Wednesday morning's search is focused on the lake in front of the home. Two divers entered the water at approximately 10:19 a.m. Police also used sonar in the lake, which neighbors say is approximately eight to 12 feet deep.

Agents with the FBI, the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division and the Department of Natural Resources are also assisting Charleston Police and Fire officials as well as rescue teams.

The Coast Guard contributed a helicopter to Tuesday night's search. A Charleston County Sheriff's Office helicopter was spotted over the area Wednesday morning.

A helicopter from the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office is circling the area of the neighborhood and lake. #chsnews pic.twitter.com/XFDqDooyyu — Alissa Holmes (@AlissaLive5) February 14, 2018

Tecklenburg said everything is being done to find out what happened to the child.

“It’s a coordinated local, state and even federal hunt at this point for Heidi Todd. We are asking the public to please be on the lookout for Heidi and help us find her,” he said.

Emergency crews searched for at least nine hours in the immediate area where Todd was reported missing Tuesday night, ending the immediate initial search effort around 3 a.m. Wednesday morning before resuming the search at daylight.

A spokesperson for the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division said Wednesday morning an Amber Alert has not been issued because they do not have enough information on the adult that could be with her.

But emergency officials said alerts sent out to residents about Todd's disappearance.

Pictures from the neighborhood showed police and fire units searching the neighborhood along with area residents late Tuesday night. In addition, divers and a helicopter were dispatched to assist in efforts to find Todd.

Police & fire are searching area of 2985 Sweetleaf Lane for missing 4 year-old Heidi Renae Todd. She was reported missing @ 5:50 pm All updates will be done via email to the media & through CPD’s Twitter account pic.twitter.com/MxvS7XPftj — Charleston P.D. (@CharlestonPD) February 14, 2018

Witnesses saw police tape surrounding multiple homes on Sweetleaf Lane Tuesday night and multiple emergency crews and volunteers searching the area.

Anyone with information can call 843-743-7200 for the on-duty CPD Central Detective. SLED issued a bolo to law enforcement agencies Tuesday night according to an official with the department.

A 24-hour tip line has also been set up for citizens to report information in the case. Anyone with information can call 843-619-6123.

