Search for missing 4-year-old girl on Johns Island enters second day

Police cruisers line the Johns Island subdivision where 4-year-old Heidi Todd was reported missing (Source: Live 5 News)

Daylight breaks Wednesday in a Johns Island subdivision where a 4-year-old girl was reported missing Tuesday (Source: Live 5)

Emergency crews continued the search for a missing 4-year-old girl on Johns Island Wednesday morning.

They searched for at least nine hours in the immediate area where Heidi Renae Todd was reported missing Tuesday, ending the immediate initial search effort around 3 a.m. Wednesday morning before picking it back up at daylight.

Officials with the Charleston Police Department are looking in the area of 2985 Sweetleaf Lane on Johns Island in the Whitney Lake subdivision,

Todd was last seen wearing pink pants and a blue shirt.

According to police, she may be with a Hispanic male described as skinny, between 25 and 30 years old with short hair and dressed in all grey.

Anyone with information can call 843-743-7200 for the on duty CPD Central Detective. SLED issued a bolo to law enforcement agencies Tuesday night according to an official with the department. A 24-hour tip line has also been set up for citizens to report information in the case. Anyone with information can call 843-619-6123.

Police also stated that Todd's mother has been taken to a local hospital.

Dispatch officials received the initial call about Todd being missing at 5:50 p.m. on Tuesday.

"Investigators are trying to determine how long she has been missing," said Charles Francis with Charleston police.

Pictures from the neighborhood showed police and fire units searching the neighborhood along with area residents late Tuesday night. In addition, divers and a helicopter were dispatched to assist in efforts to find Todd. Crews were seen searching a nearby lake early Wednesday morning.

Alerts were also sent out by emergency officials stating to residents about Todd's disappearance.

Police, fire, the Coast Guard and rescue teams were called to search the area.

Police & fire are searching area of 2985 Sweetleaf Lane for missing 4 year-old Heidi Renae Todd. She was reported missing @ 5:50 pm All updates will be done via email to the media & through CPD’s Twitter account pic.twitter.com/MxvS7XPftj — Charleston P.D. (@CharlestonPD) February 14, 2018

Police tape was seen on Sweetleaf Lane surrounding multiple homes. Residents reported multiple emergency crews and citizens searching the area for Todd.

Below is the latest Wednesday morning video report from the scene:

