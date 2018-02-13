Lowcountry High School Basketball playoff scores (2/13)

Boys Basketball
AAA
Bishop England 50, May River 48 - Leo Albano had 21 points to lead the Bishops who'll host Edisto in round 2 on Friday.
A
Cross 55, Charleston Math & Science 37 - The Trojans advance to face Hemingway on Friday.
East Clarendon 54, St. John's 51
Girls Basketball
AAAA
Spring Valley 82, Summerville 42
Conway 47, Wando 45
Carolina Forest 53, West Ashley 33
Irmo 44, Ashley Ridge 43
Ft. Dorchester 73, Dutch Fork 63 - The Patriots will host Sumter on Friday.
AAAA
North Myrtle Beach 43, Berkeley 38
Stall 55, St. James 33
AA
Mullins 65, Academic Magnet 25
Barnwell 53, Garrett 33
North Charleston 56, Andrews 38
Woodland 61, Chesterfield 37