Lowcountry High School Basketball playoff scores (2/13)

Boys Basketball

AAA

Bishop England 50, May River 48 - Leo Albano had 21 points to lead the Bishops who'll host Edisto in round 2 on Friday.

A

Cross 55, Charleston Math & Science 37 - The Trojans advance to face Hemingway on Friday.

East Clarendon 54, St. John's 51

Girls Basketball

AAAA

Spring Valley 82, Summerville 42

Conway 47, Wando 45

Carolina Forest 53, West Ashley 33

Irmo 44, Ashley Ridge 43

Ft. Dorchester 73, Dutch Fork 63 - The Patriots will host Sumter on Friday.

AAAA

North Myrtle Beach 43, Berkeley 38

Stall 55, St. James 33

AA

Mullins 65, Academic Magnet 25

Barnwell 53, Garrett 33

North Charleston 56, Andrews 38

Woodland 61, Chesterfield 37