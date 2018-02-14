SEWE to honor conservationists with new award Wednesday night at Gaillard Center

Emergency crews are searching for a missing 4-year-old girl Tuesday night.More >>
The Charleston County School District confirms a Mount Pleasant karate teacher accused of sexual assault had ties to the district as recently as a month ago.More >>
Funeral plans have been announced for the leader of Charleston's Black Lives Matter movement who died after a shooting in New Orleans.More >>
The Southeastern Wildlife Exposition doesn't truly begin until Friday, but officials will hand out a $100,000 conservation prize Wednesday night at the Gaillard Center.More >>
Voters on the Isle of Palms and in Mount Pleasant will vote Tuesday in special elections.More >>
