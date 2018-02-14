SEWE to honor conservationists with new award Wednesday night at Gaillard Center

The Southeastern Wildlife Exposition doesn't truly begin until Friday, but officials will hand out a $100,000 conservation prize Wednesday night at the Gaillard Center.

The inaugural Award for Conservation Excellence will be given to one of five finalists. It was created to recognize contributions to the field of wildlife conservation. Officials hope it becomes the biggest award in the field.

It's meant to honor people who share the passion to conserve the outdoors and have made a contribution to nature and wildlife. ACE will also recognize a long-term commitment to making the world a better place.

The winner will also get a $5,000 Cabela's gift card. The other four finalists will also receive a gift card and a $5,000 cash award. The finalists from the United States include Dr. George Archibald, who co-founded to the International Crane Foundation and Dr. Joel Berger, a senior scientist at the Wildlife Conservation Society.

Apollo 16 astronaut Charles Duke, comedian Jeff Foxworthy, and famed wildlife advocate Jack Hanna are all expected to attend the ceremony.

