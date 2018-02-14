Alternative Staffing hiring Feb. 21

Quantcast

CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC (WCSC) -

Alternative Staffing is hiring commercial drivers, production workers and many others.  The pay range is $10 - $15 per hour.

 Job openings include warehouse associates, forklift operators, reach operators, machine operators, Class A and B drivers, production workers, and data entry clerks. All shifts are available and candidates must have a High School Diploma or GED to apply.  

Please bring your resume and come dressed for an interview to the hiring event.

Alternative Staffing

Wed., Feb. 21, 9 a.m. - 11:30 a.m.

SC Works Center 

1930 Hanahan Road, Suite 200, North Charleston

For more information, www.scworks.org and review job order 751920.

