Ruptured gas line near the battery secured, fire crews say

Police say a ruptured gas line in downtown has been secured.

The gas line break was reported at approximately 9:47 a.m. near 7 Meeting Street, Charleston Fire Department officials said.

Meeting Street between the South Battery and Lamboll Street were said to be briefly shut down because of the gas leak, but the roads were reopened within 20 to 30 minutes.

Residents were sheltering in place until the leak was secured, officials said.

