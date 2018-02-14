Dock dogs, Birds of Prey and Jack Hanna highlight SEWE 2018

Wildlife enthusiasts and artists will take over downtown Charleston this weekend for the annual Southeastern Wildlife Exposition.

SEWE celebrates wildlife and nature through art exhibits, demonstrations, and educational programs. The three-day showcase from Friday to Sunday will feature events at various locations.

Marion Square is home to wildlife programs, cooking demonstrations and more each day. Conservationist and television personality, Jack Hanna has shown at the Gaillard Center at 2 p.m. on Friday, and 12:30 and 3:30 p.m. on Saturday. The popular Dock Dog Competitions begin at 10 a.m. every day at Brittlebank Park.

General admission tickets are $25 for Friday and Saturday. The price drops to $15 on Sunday. A three-day pass is $50. Click here for a full schedule and to purchase tickets.

