Folly Beach increases security for Folly Gras 2018

Mardi Gras may have been Tuesday but Folly Gras is Saturday on "the Edge of America."

Last years festival was highly criticized as Folly Beach's wildest festival. With 10,000 people anticipated to be up and down Center Street, organizers with the Folly Association of Business (FAB) said this year will be more family friendly than ever.

In 2017, there was a lot of criticism for a lack of security, safety, and personnel for Folly Gras. Residents complained people were parking illegally in their yard, the area was trashed, and that people were using the bathroom in public places.

This year, organizers make it clear that are a lot of changes are being implemented.

"You have more security, Portolets, recycling bins, more trash pickup. It takes barricades, first aid and a police presence to have a safe, fun event," Steve Carroll said. Carroll is the owner of the Washout, a restaurant on Center Street. He also sits on the Folly Gras committee and is a member of the FAB.

Folly Gras is Saturday the 17 on Folly Beach. The parade starts at 11 a.m.

