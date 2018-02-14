Ft. Dorchester wins SCHSL appeal, will wrestle for 5-A state title

Fort Dorchester has been placed back in the 5-A state wrestling championship meet after the school won their appeal with the South Carolina High School League executive committee in Columbia on Wednesday.
The Patriots had been removed from the title match last Thursday, a day after their semifinal win over River Bluff, for using an ineligible wrestler. The school was being forced to forfeit all their wins from this season.
The school would appeal the decision and the executive committee voted 11-0 to restore the wrestlers eligibility and put the Patriots back in the finals.
Fort Dorchester will now face Rock Hill for the state championship. The date and site of the finals meet will be determined at a later date.
