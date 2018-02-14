Emergency crews extinguish house fire in Summerville

Emergency crews have extinguished a house fire in Summerville Wednesday afternoon.

It was at a home on Royle Road where multiple agencies responded including C&B Fire, Pine Ridge, Caromi and Summerville Fire.

A portion of Royle Road is blocked off as crews work the scene.

Neighbors say the family and pets are safe.

Authorities are investigating the cause of the fire.

Fire crews say they are investigating cause of fire on Royle Lane, some crews are packing up #chsnews pic.twitter.com/Jp9DI37XQl — Alexis Simmons (@AlexisLive5) February 14, 2018

