Emergency crews extinguish house fire in Summerville

SUMMERVILLE, SC (WCSC) -

Emergency crews have extinguished a house fire in Summerville Wednesday afternoon. 

It was at a home on Royle Road where multiple agencies responded including C&B Fire, Pine Ridge, Caromi and Summerville Fire. 

A portion of Royle Road is blocked off as crews work the scene. 

Neighbors say the family and pets are safe. 

Authorities are investigating the cause of the fire. 

