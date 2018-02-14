Sheriff's office: Woman will not be prosecuted for fatal shooting in Ladson

Investigators say they are searching for a person of interest in connection to the disappearance of a Johns Island toddler and a home invasion that injured her mother.More >>
Emergency crews have extinguished a house fire in Summerville Wednesday afternoon.More >>
Officials with the Berkeley County Sheriff's Office say a woman will not be prosecuted for a fatal shooting that happened in Ladson that took the life of a 23-year-old.More >>
Prosecutors played a recording of a police interview of the teen accused in a 2015 shooting death.More >>
Mardi Gras may have been Tuesday but Folly Gras is Saturday on "the Edge of America." Last years festival was highly criticized as Folly Beach's wildest festival. With 10,000 people anticipated to be up and down Center Street, organizers with the Folly Association of Business (FAB) said this year will be more family friendly than ever.More >>
