Sheriff's office: Woman will not be prosecuted for fatal shooting in Ladson

Officials with the Berkeley County Sheriff's Office say a woman will not be prosecuted for a fatal shooting that happened in Ladson that took the life of a 23-year-old.

Zachary D'Avanzo of Ladson was killed in a shooting at a home on Meese Road on Aug. 15, 2017.

Coroner Bill Salisbury said Davanzo was found lying in the backyard suffering from a gunshot wound.

"During this investigation and before a final decision was made, the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office consulted with the Ninth Circuit Solicitor’s Office," the sheriff's office said. "This review included a thorough review of all of the known physical, trace, electronic evidence, witness statements and photographs."

Investigators say after reviewing the case and all available evidence, it was determined that the incident was not a prosecutable case under South Carolina law as the evidence was not sufficient to disprove the claims of self defense.

Investigators say D'Avanzo and a man were involved in a physical altercation before the shooting.

According to the sheriff's office, the man's wife was inside a nearby home, saw the altercation which her husband was being overpowered by D'Avanzo.

A report states that the woman in fear for the life of her husband armed herself with a rifle and shot D'Avanzo multiple times.

