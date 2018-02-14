Police release 911 calls from Mount Pleasant standoff

The scene of the incident in Mt. Pleasant (Source: Alissa Holmes/Live 5)

Police released recordings of 911 calls Wednesday in a standoff Monday morning in Mount Pleasant.

The standoff, which lasted for five hours, happened Monday morning off of Highway 17 North near the I-526 overpass.

"Somebody is back there in the first trailer they're fighting and the [deleted] just shot a gun off in the air and rained bullets down on the garage," one caller said.

People in the area said they heard two gunshots.

Police charged Brandon Mullins with first-degree domestic violence and resisting arrest with a deadly weapon. Officers also charged Sadie Burnett with first-degree domestic violence.

Both subjects will be transported to the Sheriff Al Cannon Detention Center, MPPD officials said.

At 7:45 a.m. officers responded to the 1400 block of Highway 17 North in reference to a domestic disturbance involving a firearm.

According to police, a witness told officers that he heard a gunshot from the residence so a perimeter was established.

"Using a loudspeaker, officers asked the individuals inside to exit the home," Mount Pleasant Inspector Chip Googe said.

A report states a woman, identified as Burnett, came out of the home and told officers that no one else was inside.

"After establishing that a male was still inside the home, SWAT and negotiators continued their attempts to communicate with him," police said.

MPPD officials say at 1:37 p.m. Mullins peacefully came outside to speak with officers.

No injuries were reported during the incident.

Most of Ira Road was blocked off while police investigated the incident.

People who work near the scene reported two loud sounds which they thought were gunshots.

