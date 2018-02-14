Man who pleaded guilty to deadly '15 Mother's Day shooting testifies at co-defendant's trial

The man who pleaded guilty to shooting and killing a Goose Creek mother on Mother’s Day in 2015 took the witness stand in his co-defendant’s murder trial Wednesday.

Prosecutor Culver Kidd called Richard Simmons, 23, to the stand Wednesday afternoon in the murder trial of Kenneth Robinson, 18.

Robinson is charged with murder, four counts of attempted murder, and possession of a firearm during a violent crime in connection to the shooting death of Kedena Brown, 36, on May 10, 2015.

Richard Simmons pleaded guilty in January to his charges of murder, four counts of attempted murder and possession of a firearm in this case.

Simmons testified Wednesday that he had gone to Robinson’s house on Lawrence Street in the Dorchester-Waylyn neighborhood of North Charleston late May 9 when a car drove and shot at the car he was in along with several people in the area.

Roughly 30 minutes later after dropping the car off at his home, Simmons testified he went back to Robinson’s to discuss who may have shot at them. It was then that they heard gunshots nearby, and the group hopped in three different cars.

On the witness stand Simmons said he drove a Honda CRV, which belonged to his friend Derrontae Holmes, and Robinson and Keon Anderson jumped in with him.

From there Simmons said they followed behind an acquaintance’s car, eventually coming across a Chrysler 300. Simmons said the car in front of them started shooting at the Chrysler and that’s when a chase ensued.

According to prosecutors that chase started in the Dorchester-Waylyn neighborhood, traveling up Dorchester Road, to Cross County, and eventually onto Ashley Phosphate Road.

Simmons said at some point his car got in front and was chasing the Chrysler 300, but lost sight of it when it turned on to Ashley Phosphate Road. Shortly down the road, he saw a Chrysler 300 nearing a stoplight at the I-26 overpass, and pulled up to the driver’s side grabbing Robinson’s gun and fired shots into the car, he testified.

Eventually Simmons says he lost sight of the 300, then came across a 300 approaching a light on Ashley Phosphate near the I26 overpass. He says he grabbed the gun from Robinson and shot at the car. Then he says he panicked and sped away. #chsnews — Karina Bolster (@KRBolster) February 14, 2018

“I panicked and took off,” Simmons said.

From there Simmons said they drove to a friend’s house where others told him that wasn’t the right car, but he disagreed. Simmons said he didn’t know it was a case of mistaken identity until Brown’s death was reported on the news.

Kidd stated the solicitor’s office had multiple conversations with Simmons over the last few years, and mentioned he had lied to prosecutors about what happened, which included who shot Brown.

During testimony Simmons said he originally said that Robinson had fired the shots because he had heard Robinson had snitched on him.

During opening statements Tuesday, Kidd said while Robinson may not have fired the shot that killed Brown, he is still responsible for what happened under what’s called “the hand of one is the hand of all.”

Robinson’s interview with authorities

Wednesday morning the court watched a near two-hour video of the interview Robinson had with North Charleston Police on May 14, 2015.

In the video Robinson tells detectives three different accounts of where he was overnight May 10, 2015.

Detectives stated that his GPS ankle monitor showed his whereabouts around North Charleston, placing him at the scene of the shooting on Ashley Phosphate Road.

VIDEO: Bailey now brings up how a woman was bleeding to death. Robinson says “I’m not responsible”. He claims he didn’t have a gun in the car with him. #chsnews — Karina Bolster (@KRBolster) February 14, 2018

During the video Robinson told authorities several times he didn’t have a gun on him, he was not firing any shots. He also said he was not responsible for Brown’s death, Simmons was.

Thursday the defense will cross-exam Simmons on the witness stand. Prosecutors also plan to call another co-defendant to the stand.

Copyright 2018 WCSC. All rights reserved.