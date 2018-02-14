Quantcast

Lowcountry High School Basketball playoff scores (2/14) - Live5News.com | Charleston, SC | News, Weather, Sports

Boys Basketball

AAAAA

West Ashley 58,  Lexington 43

Summerville 72,  Dutch Fork 54

Blythewood 77,  Ft. Dorchester 44

Socastee 66,  Ashley Ridge 64

Sumter 53,  Goose Creek 52

Irmo 59,  Wando 34

AAAA

Berkeley 55,  Marlboro Co. 44

Stall 78,  Myrtle Beach 71

Colleton Co. 75,  North Myrtle Beach 67

AA

North Charleston 88  Buford 66

Marion 63,  Garrett 55

