Lowcountry High School Basketball playoff scores (2/14)

Boys Basketball
AAAAA
West Ashley 58, Lexington 43
Summerville 72, Dutch Fork 54
Blythewood 77, Ft. Dorchester 44
Socastee 66, Ashley Ridge 64
Sumter 53, Goose Creek 52
Irmo 59, Wando 34
AAAA
Berkeley 55, Marlboro Co. 44
Stall 78, Myrtle Beach 71
Colleton Co. 75, North Myrtle Beach 67
AA
North Charleston 88 Buford 66
Marion 63, Garrett 55
