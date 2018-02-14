VIDEO: Missing Johns Island toddler in FBI custody after rescue

The 4-year-old girl abducted from her Johns Island home after a violent home invasion Tuesday was recovered safe in Alabama late Wednesday.

Heidi Todd had been reported missing Tuesday afternoon, according to Charleston Police. She disappeared during an attack that sent her mother to the hospital, police say.

Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg made the announcement shortly after 8 p.m. after neighbors had gathered in the neighborhood to hold a prayer vigil for Todd's return.

"We give God the glory and our thanks that all our prayers have been answered, and in fact, Heidi Todd is safe in the hands of the FBI," Tecklenburg said, his voice breaking.

Tecklenburg said an officer in Riverside, Alabama stopped the suspected abductor and was able to get the child out of the car before the abductor sped away.

He remained at large Wednesday evening.

Ninth Circuit Solicitor Scarlett Wilson identified the suspect as 37-year-old Thomas Lawton Evans.

A 24-hour tip line was set up for citizens to report information in the case. Anyone with information on Evans' whereabouts or any other leads in the case is asked to call 843-619-6123.

