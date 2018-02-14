Authorities arrest suspect in abduction of Johns Island toddler

Alabama authorities say they have arrested a 37-year-old man in connection to the abduction of a Johns Island toddler.

Police Chief Rick Oliver says officers have arrested Thomas Lawton Evans for the abduction of Heidi Todd who was found in Riverside, Alabama.

Todd had been reported missing Tuesday afternoon, according to Charleston Police.

She disappeared during an attack that sent her mother to the hospital, police say.

Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg made the announcement shortly after 8 p.m. after neighbors had gathered in the neighborhood to hold a prayer vigil for Todd's return.

"We give God the glory and our thanks that all our prayers have been answered, and in fact, Heidi Todd is safe in the hands of the FBI," Tecklenburg said, his voice breaking.

Tecklenburg said an officer in Riverside, Alabama stopped the suspected abductor and was able to get the child out of the car before the abductor sped away.

