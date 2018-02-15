Police, SWAT respond to reported shots fired near North Charleston campground

Officers on scene of reported shots fired in North Charleston (Source: Live 5)

The scene on Highway 78 in North Charleston (Source: Live 5)

North Charleston police responded to a report of shots fired near a campground in North Charleston Thursday morning.

The shots were heard in the 9400 block of Highway 78. Officers and a SWAT team cleared the scene at the KOA Holiday Grounds around 5 a.m.

Charleston County Sheriff's Office also assisted in the incident, dispatch said.

The call came in at 2:21.

This is a developing story. Please check back for more details.

