Police, SWAT respond to reported shots fired near North Charleston campground

NORTH CHARLESTON (WCSC) -

North Charleston police responded to a report of shots fired near a campground in North Charleston Thursday morning. 

The shots were heard in the 9400 block of Highway 78. Officers and a SWAT team cleared the scene at the KOA Holiday Grounds around 5 a.m.

Charleston County Sheriff's Office also assisted in the incident, dispatch said.

The call came in at 2:21.

This is a developing story. Please check back for more details. 

