Two men detained after SWAT standoff near North Charleston campground

North Charleston police responded to a report of an assault near a campground in North Charleston which ended with a short SWAT standoff Thursday morning.

Officers and deputies went to speak with a suspect at the KOA Holiday campground in the 9400 block of Highway 78, as officers approached, a gunshot was heard inside a camper according to North Charleston police spokesman Spencer Pryor.

Officers called SWAT to the scene as a result and a 30-minute standoff ensued when the two occupants were instructed to come out. Two men eventually stepped out of the camper and were detained, Pryor said.

Charleston County Sheriff's Office also assisted in the incident and the scene was cleared around 5 a.m.

The call came in at 2:21.The investigation is ongoing.

