Quantcast

Charleston Co. Transportation Committee member removed from offi - Live5News.com | Charleston, SC | News, Weather, Sports

Charleston Co. Transportation Committee member removed from office because of social media posts

The statehouse in Columbia The statehouse in Columbia
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC (WCSC) -

A Lowcountry man has been removed from his South Carolina state senate-appointed position. 

Bobby Miller has been removed from office because of social media posts some found offensive according to State sen. Larry Grooms,R-Berkeley, the leader of the Charleston senate delegation. 

Grooms said he spoke with state Sen. Chip Kimpson, D- Charleson, about the posts. Grooms said Miller apologized if the posts offended anyone but claims his account was hacked. One post used a racial epithet to describe former President Barack Obama according to the Associated Press. 

Miller has been replaced by former councilman Paul Gawrych, Groom said. 

Copyright 2018 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly