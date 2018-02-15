Charleston Co. Transportation Committee member removed from office because of social media posts

A Lowcountry man has been removed from his South Carolina state senate-appointed position.

Bobby Miller has been removed from office because of social media posts some found offensive according to State sen. Larry Grooms,R-Berkeley, the leader of the Charleston senate delegation.

Grooms said he spoke with state Sen. Chip Kimpson, D- Charleson, about the posts. Grooms said Miller apologized if the posts offended anyone but claims his account was hacked. One post used a racial epithet to describe former President Barack Obama according to the Associated Press.

Miller has been replaced by former councilman Paul Gawrych, Groom said.

