5 Around Town: SEWE, Folly Gras, and Carolina Challenge Cup

The second half of February kicks off in the Lowcountry with a weekend for wildlife enthusiasts, a Folly Beach street party and a visit from three Major League Soccer teams.

SEWE

Wildlife enthusiasts and artists will take over downtown Charleston all weekend for the annual Southeastern Wildlife Exposition.

SEWE celebrates wildlife and nature through exhibits and demonstrations from Friday to Sunday. It includes wildlife demonstrations, television personality, Jack Hanna, and the popular Dock Dog Competitions.

Folly Gras

Folly Beach is throwing its annual Mardi Gras party on Saturday.

Folly Gras includes a parade, a street party, live music, food, street performers and activities for children. Vendors will line Center Street and local restaurants will serve New Orleans-inspired dishes food and drinks during Folly Gras.

The event is from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and the parade begins at 11. Admission is free for full-time Folly residents and children younger than 12. All other tickets are $5 in advance and $10 on site. Click here for more details.

Carolina Challenge Cup

Major League Soccer clubs are coming to the Lowcountry for the annual Carolina Challenge Cup.

The Charleston Battery host three nights of doubleheaders with MLS clubs Atlanta United, Columbus Crew SC, and Minnesota United. The Battery will face Minnesota on Saturday, Columbus on Feb. 21 and Atlanta on Feb. 24. The other two teams will match up in the other half of each doubleheader.

Atlanta and Columbus take the pitch at 5 p.m. Saturday, followed by the Battery and Minnesota at 7:30. Tickets for each night of the Carolina Challenge Cup start at $30 and are good for both games. Click here to buy tickets online.

Stingrays home stand

The South Carolina Stingrays are back on home ice Friday for the first time in two weeks.

The Stingrays host the Jacksonville Icemen in the first of a four-game home stand. The Rays also host the Norfolk Admirals on Feb. 20 and the Brampton Beast on Feb. 23-24.

The puck drops at 7:05 p.m. Friday night. For tickets and promotional information, click here.

Head for the Cure 5K

Runners and walkers can help raise awareness and funding in the fight against brain cancer.

The Head for the Cure 5K is Saturday morning at Palmetto Island County Park in Mount Pleasant. The 5K run/walk and kids' fun run will benefit the Brain Tumor Trials Collaborative and the Hollings Cancer Center at MUSC.

The race begins at 9 a.m. followed by the fun run at 10:15. Awards will be handed out starting at 10:30. Registration is $40 for the 5K and $15 for the fun run. Click here for more details.

Siege of Charles Town Reenactment

Charleston will be under British invasion this weekend as a group of reenactors relive one of the key battles in the American Revolution.

The Siege of Charles Town will be a two-day re-enactment of the 42-day campaign that began in April 1780. It was one of the worst defeats for the American side. The event at the Mullet Hall Equestrian Center from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. It will feature an encampment, battles, and military drills. Artisans will also be selling colonial goods.

Admission is $5 for adults, $3 for children younger than 12, and free for anyone younger than five. Military members, teachers, and seniors also get discounted admission for $3. Click here for more information in the event.

Taking Flight Comic Book Show 23

Thousands of bargain comics will be on sale Saturday at the 23rd show hosted by Park Circle Comics.

Taking Flight 23 is 12 to 5 p.m. at The Sparrow in the Olde North Charleston neighborhood. The show doubles as an annual clearance sale featuring bargain comics, collector comics, premium wall books, and a few graphic novels. The show also includes local artwork and a selection of vintage vinyl. Click here for more details.

