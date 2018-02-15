Sixth person charged in connection with Oatland Park murder

Georgetown County Sheriff's Office deputies have filed additional charges related to the shooting death of a 19-year-old man in the Oatland community public park.

Kniyani Ward, 17, was arrested Wednesday on charges of accessory after the fact of ABC felony or murder of A'Sharr Cox.

Cox, 19, was shot during a dispute at Oatland Park and was hospitalized according to the Georgetown County Sheriff's Office. He was then hospitalized after the shooting before dying early Monday, GCSO officials said

Ward is the sixth person arrested in connection with his this murder.