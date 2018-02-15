Battery re-sign keeper Cooper

Charleston Battery have re-signed veteran goalkeeper Odisnel Cooper for the 2018 season, pending USSF and USL approval.

Cooper returns in 2018 for his sixth season with the Battery. The Cuban goalkeeper is currently eighth all-time in USL appearances for the Club with 109, six behind Head Coach Mike Anhaeuser. Cooper made 24 starts and earned ten shutouts in 2017.

Throughout the majority of his career with the Battery, Cooper has been Coach Anhaueser’s first choice goalkeeper, making over 20 starts in four out of five seasons in Charleston. Cooper earned the Charleston Battery’s Most Valuable Player award and was named to the USL All-League Second Team following the 2015 season.

Prior to joining the Battery, Cooper played for his hometown club, FC Camaguey from 2010 to 2012. Cooper made seven appearances for the Cuban national team before defecting to the United States in 2012.

Cooper is expected to play in Thursday’s friendly against Coastal Carolina and Saturday’s Carolina Challenge Cup match against Minnesota United; both matches are at MUSC Health Stadium. Cooper joins eleven returners and three newcomers on the Battery’s 2018 roster.



-per Charleston Battery