TAKE A STAND: Suspicious Fires

Authorities are investigating five suspicious fires set across Berkeley County. (Source: Live 5)

In just over a two-week time frame, there have been five suspicious fires in three Berkeley County communities.

In each case since Jan. 28, abandoned buildings were set on fire. Investigators say all the fires appear deliberately set and are likely the work of the same person. Authorities suspect they are looking for a fire-bug.

This is scary. Thankfully no one has been hurt, yet.

Each year there are tens of thousands of arson fires in America, causing hundreds of deaths.

These fires have people on edge.

Let’s hope police catch the arsonist before they strike again.

