Westview Primary hosts special needs dance

Hundreds are dancing the night away at Westview Primary School in Goose Creek.

It is all part of the second annual One Night Banquet to celebrate the special needs community.

The event is put on by the New Life Baptist Church in Goose Creek.

In its second year, it has more than doubled in size.

“The special needs prom is all about elevating them, promoting the fact that they’re valuable to society and celebrating who they are and what they bring to the community,” New Life Baptist Church pastor Billy Harmon said. “Last year we were able to have a prom for 60-65 adults. This year we’ll have about 130 special needs adults coming out.”

Nearly 350 guests total are expected at the dance Thursday night.

That includes more than 150 volunteers from the community.

“One of the people that come is a friend of mine with special needs and she’s just great. I do it for her and for all of them,” volunteer Pat Cavedo said, explaining why she donates her time.

Cavedo is in charge of all of the desserts at the catered event.

Attendees walk into the front entrance of the school and immediately go into hair and makeup booths for anything they may want to look their best.

Afterwards, they have the opportunity to take pictures with a variety of Disney characters, go on a limo ride, and/or have a full, catered meal.

“This is an important thing to invest in people that live in our area that are not necessarily celebrated,” Harmon said.

Everyone’s favorite pastime, however, is dancing the night away with a DJ, fully equipped with speakers and lights.

“We have 60-70 year old folks who love getting dressed up and dancing,” Harmon said.

Harmon’s goal for next year is to double the attendance again.

