Dorchester County jury convicts man of sexually assaulting 10-year-old girl

A Dorchester County jury has found a 60-year-old man guilty of sexually assaulting a 10-year-old girl.

Samuel Jolly was sentenced to 30 years for first-degree criminal sexual conduct and 15 years for lewd act upon a child.

"Mr. Jolly received the maximum sentence since he was charge under the old Criminal Sexual Conduct Statute," stated a press release by the First Circuit Solicitor's Office.

Authorities said Jolly was arrested in January of 2013 after being on the run since the incident was reported in August of 1997.

"The victim was 10 years of age when she reported the sexual assault to law enforcement on August 22, 1997," prosecutors said.

The warrant states Jolly had sexually assaulted the victim on different occasions from August 1996 to August 1997 when it was reported.

"Mr. Jolly posted bond in 2014 and fled the state again until he was apprehended in 2016 where he remained in jail until his trial," authorities said.

