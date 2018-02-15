Neighbors relieved 4-year-old missing girl is safe with family

People from the Whitney Lakes community on Johns Island came together over the course of the past few days.

Many volunteered their time to search when they found out that 4-year-old Heidi Todd was kidnapped after a home invasion.

They are happy and relieved that Todd is now safe with her family.

The news of Heidi Todd being found safe brought a calm presence in the neighborhood.

"It was like a peace came over the neighborhood," neighborhood resident, Omer Fannin said.

Fannin was at the prayer vigil Wednesday night with more than 200 people who came together to show their support for the Todd family.

"I pray the family doesn't let this one person spoil their lifetime worth of joy, five beautiful kids, a beautiful marriage, a guy serving in the Coast Guard serving his country." Fannin said.

Fannin says the neighborhood would like to support the family in any way needed.

The Sandy Tecklenburg, wife of Charleston Mayor Johns Tecklenburg, was also at the vigil.

"When our city goes into a tragedy like this, or any tragedy we want to get on our knees," Sandy said. "We had people that weren't here that were praying for us. We had people in different cities and different states around the country that we alerted."

On Thursday, the Todd Family released the following statement:

"Thank you to everyone for their support through this difficult time. Words cannot express the range of emotions and suffering that my family has endured these past few days. I cannot thank enough all the first responders, and especially the individual in Alabama who personally rescued Heidi and helped bring her back to us. In the coming days, we will be counting on your continued prayers and support and ask that you give us the privacy and room to reunite and heal as a family."



Calissa Berry says the family is a member of the church she attends.

"It definitely hit home for us so this is really a great outcome for our whole community," Berry said.

