No. 8 Gamecock women top No. 20 Georgia 77-65

Tyasha Harris scored 20 points, A'Ja Wilson added a double-double and No. 8 South Carolina took control in the second half to beat No. 20 Georgia 77-65 on Thursday night.



Wilson had 18 points and 16 rebounds for South Carolina (21-5, 10-3 Southeastern Conference) in a game that provided clarity to the top of the conference standings.



The teams began the night in a three-way tie with No. 11 Tennessee for second place in the SEC behind undefeated No. 2 Mississippi State. Alabama beat Tennessee 72-63 Thursday night, leaving South Carolina alone in second place.



Alexis Jennings had 19 points and Bianca Jackson had 13 for South Carolina.



Taja Cole led Georgia (21-5, 9-4) with 12 points. Que Morrison, Mackenzie Engram and Caliya Robinson each had 11 points. Robinson scored only three points after briefly leaving the game in the second quarter with an apparent ankle injury.



Maya Caldwell's late 3-pointer gave Georgia a 37-35 halftime lead. There were three ties in the third quarter, the last at 45-all. The Gamecocks scored the next six points, including five by Harris, and closed the period with a 14-5 run.



The Gamecocks continued to pull away in the final period.



BIG PICTURE



South Carolina: The Gamecocks have won eight straight in the series with Georgia. South Carolina improved to 11-6 against Georgia with coach Dawn Staley, though Georgia leads the overall series 33-15. South Carolina has won at least 10 conference games for seven straight seasons. The Gamecocks had a 35-9 advantage in free-throw attempts.



Georgia: Coach Joni Taylor had to be restrained and drew a technical foul after a series of calls went against the Lady Bulldogs late in the third period. The Lady Bulldogs were effective near the basket in the first half, outscoring South Carolina 24-16 in the paint. Georgia finished with a 38-32 edge.



INJURY SCARE



After scoring eight points in 10 minutes, Georgia's Caliya Robinson fell to the court after apparently twisting her left ankle midway through the second period. Robinson already had a wrap on her left knee. She had her left shoe removed and her ankle wrapped before returning to the game with 1:11 remaining in the half. Robinson started the second half.



UP NEXT



South Carolina: Hosts Kentucky on Sunday.



Georgia: Visits Mississippi on Monday.