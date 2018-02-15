Quantcast

Crews working accident involving police vehicle in N. Charleston - Live5News.com | Charleston, SC | News, Weather, Sports

Crews working accident involving police vehicle in N. Charleston

Source: Nicole Brown Source: Nicole Brown
Picture provided Picture provided
Picture provided Picture provided
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) -

Emergency crews are working an accident involving a police vehicle in North Charleston Thursday night. 

It's in the area of Rivers Avenue and Gumwood Boulevard. 

Motorists say crews have shut down a portion of Rivers Avenue as they work the scene. 

At least two ambulances have responded to the scene. 

According to authorities, the accident happened at 8:56 p.m. and involves injuries.  

Copyright 2018 WCSC. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly