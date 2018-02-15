Crews working accident involving police vehicle in N. Charleston

Emergency crews are working an accident involving a police vehicle in North Charleston Thursday night.

It's in the area of Rivers Avenue and Gumwood Boulevard.

Motorists say crews have shut down a portion of Rivers Avenue as they work the scene.

At least two ambulances have responded to the scene.

According to authorities, the accident happened at 8:56 p.m. and involves injuries.

N CHS police K-9 unit involved in crash on Rivers Ave. Separate crash on opposite side of road. Will provide more information as it becomes available. #chsnews @Live5News pic.twitter.com/DCfPCwTSVT — Jackson Helms (@Jackson_Live5) February 16, 2018

