Man charged with felony DUI in Rivers Ave. crash that killed K-9 officer

Richard Shore, charged with felony DUI in connection with the crash which killed a K-9 officer. (Source: CCSO)

A North Charleston K-9 officer was killed in an accident on Rivers Avenue Thursday night.

Richard Shore has been charged with felony DUI in connection with the accident which also injured the police officer driving the patrol SUV, according to South Carolina Highway Patrol Lance Cpl. David Jones.

The accident happened at 8:56 p.m. on Rivers Avenue.

Troopers say a North Charleston police officer in a K-9 unit vehicle was traveling northbound with lights and sirens on when Shore's GMC Yukon was turning from the median lane.

Shore was driving a 2004 Yukon SUV and turned into a driveway and the K9 unit vehicle crashed into the passenger side of Shore's vehicle, troopers said.

The K9 officer, Mojo, was rushed to an emergency veterinary clinic where he died of his injuries, according to North Charleston Police Chief Reggie Burgess.

SCHP officials say the officer and Shore were transported to the hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Crews had shut down a portion of Rivers Avenue as they worked the scene. At least two ambulances responded to the scene.

N CHS police K-9 unit involved in crash on Rivers Ave. Separate crash on opposite side of road. Will provide more information as it becomes available. #chsnews @Live5News pic.twitter.com/DCfPCwTSVT — Jackson Helms (@Jackson_Live5) February 16, 2018

Burgess said Mojo served the department for more than five years. His handler, identified as PDC VanAusdal, has been with the department since November 2011, he said.

