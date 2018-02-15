Police officer and motorist injured, K-9 killed in N. Charleston accident

An accident has killed a K-9 and injured a police officer and a motorist in North Charleston Thursday night.

It happened in the area of Rivers Avenue and Gumwood Boulevard.

Highway patrol officials say a North Charleston police officer in a K-9 unit vehicle was traveling northbound with his lights and sirens on when a GMC Yukon was turning from the median lane. The city of Hanahan posted on Facebook about the loss of the K-9.

According to authorities, the police vehicle struck the passenger side of the SUV.

SCHP officials say the officer and the motorist were transported to the hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries.

Crews had shut down a portion of Rivers Avenue as they worked the scene.

At least two ambulances responded to the scene.

According to authorities, the accident happened at 8:56 p.m.

