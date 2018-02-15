Quantcast

Police officer and motorist injured, K-9 killed in N. Charleston - Live5News.com | Charleston, SC | News, Weather, Sports

Police officer and motorist injured, K-9 killed in N. Charleston accident

Source: Nicole Brown Source: Nicole Brown
Picture provided Picture provided
Picture provided Picture provided
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) -

An accident has killed a K-9 and injured a police officer and a motorist in North Charleston Thursday night. 

It happened in the area of Rivers Avenue and Gumwood Boulevard.

Highway patrol officials say a North Charleston police officer in a K-9 unit vehicle was traveling northbound with his lights and sirens on when a GMC Yukon was turning from the median lane. The city of Hanahan posted on Facebook about the loss of the K-9.

According to authorities, the police vehicle struck the passenger side of the SUV. 

SCHP officials say the officer and the motorist were transported to the hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries.

Crews had shut down a portion of Rivers Avenue as they worked the scene. 

At least two ambulances responded to the scene. 

According to authorities, the accident happened at 8:56 p.m.

Copyright 2018 WCSC. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly