Police officer, motorist transported to hospital after accident in N. Charleston

A police officer and a motorist have been transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries following an accident in North Charleston Thursday night.

It happened in the area of Rivers Avenue and Gumwood Boulevard.

Highway patrol officials say a North Charleston police officer in a K-9 unit vehicle was traveling northbound with his lights and sirens on when a GMC Yukon was turning from the median lane.

According to authorities, the police vehicle struck the passenger side of the SUV.

The officer and the motorist were transported to the hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries.

No word yet on the condition of the K-9 who was in the police vehicle.

Crews have shut down a portion of Rivers Avenue as they work the scene.

At least two ambulances responded to the scene.

According to authorities, the accident happened at 8:56 p.m.

N CHS police K-9 unit involved in crash on Rivers Ave. Separate crash on opposite side of road. Will provide more information as it becomes available. #chsnews @Live5News pic.twitter.com/DCfPCwTSVT — Jackson Helms (@Jackson_Live5) February 16, 2018

Copyright 2018 WCSC. All rights reserved.