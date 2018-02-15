Report: Driver admitted to drinking alcohol before crash that killed K-9 officer

Richard Shore, charged with felony DUI in connection with the crash which killed a K-9 officer. (Source: CCSO)

Investigators say a 37-year-old man admitted to a trooper that he had been drinking before he was involved in an accident that killed a North Charleston K-9 officer on Rivers Avenue Thursday night.

Bond was set at $50,000 for Richard Shore who faces a charge of felony DUI in connection with the accident which also injured a police officer driving a patrol SUV.

Several police officers were present during the Friday night hearing with one telling the judge that the police officer sustained serious injuries and will have a hard recovery.

"Not to mention that during the accident we lost a police officer. He was K-9 'Mojo,'" said an emotional North Charleston police officer."He was a police officer with our department for over six years. He gave his life in the service of his community."

The accident happened at 8:56 p.m.

The responding South Carolina Highway Trooper reported that he responded to the scene on Rivers Avenue and Gumwood Road.

According to the trooper, Shore, who was driving a 2004 GMC Yukon, failed to yield the right of way to a police Tahoe being operated by a North Charleston police officer who was responding to a call with his emergency equipment activated.

The officer's vehicle then collided with Shore's SUV.

A Highway Patrol report states the officer suffered a broken leg and concussion from the incident and was transported to MUSC.

The trooper reported that Shore was "grossly intoxicated."

In addition, Shore admitted to drinking alcohol, according to Highway Patrol.

The K9 officer, Mojo, was rushed to an emergency veterinary clinic where he died of his injuries, according to North Charleston Police Chief Reggie Burgess.

SCHP officials say the officer and Shore were transported to the hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Crews had shut down a portion of Rivers Avenue as they worked the scene.

N CHS police K-9 unit involved in crash on Rivers Ave. Separate crash on opposite side of road. Will provide more information as it becomes available. #chsnews @Live5News pic.twitter.com/DCfPCwTSVT — Jackson Helms (@Jackson_Live5) February 16, 2018

Burgess said Mojo served the department for more than five years. His handler, identified as PDC VanAusdal, has been with the department since November 2011, he said.

