Riller's late 3 gives CofC ninth straight win

Grant Riller hit the game-winning three-pointer as College of Charleston pulled out an 81-78 victory in overtime at James Madison on Thursday night at the JMU Convocation Center.

The Cougars (21-6, 12-3 CAA) rolled to their ninth-straight win in Colonial Athletic Association play as Riller recorded a team-high 32 points on 13-of-20 shooting from the field and 3-for-6 from long range versus the Dukes (8-19, 4-10 CAA).

CofC had a chance to win the ballgame in regulation as Joe Chealey attempted a three-point shot with one second left. Instead, the contest went into overtime tied at 69-69.

Jarrell Brantley turned in his second double-double performance of the season with 20 points and a game-high 13 rebounds, while Cameron Johnson registered his first career double-double with 10 points and a career-high 10 rebounds in the winning cause.

JMU led by as many as 11 at the 10:11 minute mark of the second half. The Dukes were led in scoring with a game-high 33 points from Matt Lewis. They had won four-straight home games including a one-point win over defending CAA champion UNCW on Tuesday night in a rescheduled contest.

The Cougars continue their two-game CAA road swing at UNCW (9-18, 6-9 CAA) for a Saturday, Feb. 17 rematch at 7 p.m. (ET) in Wilmington, N.C.



-per CofC Athletics