Girls Basketball

AAA

Bishop England 59, Brookland-Cayce 23 - Katie Brooks had 18 points as the Bishops move on. They'll travel to Ridgeland-Hardeeville for the Lower State semifinals on Monday.

A

Palmetto Scholars 70, CE Murray 69 - The Phoenix advance to the Lower State finals on Monday where they'll take on East Clarendon

East Clarendon 65, Cross 37

Green Sea Floyds 64, Charleston Math & Science 24