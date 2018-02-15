Quantcast

Portion of Ladson Road in Summerville closed after collision

SUMMERVILLE, SC (WCSC) -

Police say a portion of Ladson Road has been shut down following a collision late Thursday night. 

Summerville PD officials say the closure is near the 4000 block of Ladson Road in the area of Cinemark Movies 8. 

Authorities are asking motorists to avoid this area and use an alternate route. 

