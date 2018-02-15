Portion of Ladson Road in Summerville closed after collision

Police say a portion of Ladson Road has been shut down following a collision late Thursday night.

Summerville PD officials say the closure is near the 4000 block of Ladson Road in the area of Cinemark Movies 8.

Authorities are asking motorists to avoid this area and use an alternate route.

Ladson Rd shut down near 4000 Blk. due to collision. Avoid this area and use alternate route. #chsnews #chstrfc pic.twitter.com/ocuUZLV3jH — Summerville Police (@SPDSC) February 16, 2018

