Charleston Southern pulls away to win 77-65 at Longwood

Cortez Mitchell scored 17 points and Christian Keeling added 15 to lead Charleston Southern over Longwood 77-65 on Thursday night.



Travis McConico added 14 points and Jordan Jones 10 for the Buccaneers (12-14, 7-8 Big South), who swept the season series from the Lancers (6-22, 3-12). Charleston Southern was only 3 of 12 from the arc but outscored Longwood 46-28 in the paint even though outrebounded 40-39.



Trailing by two at halftime, the Buccaneers got 11 points each from Mitchell and McConico in the second half with a 9-0 run capped by five straight points from Phlandrous Fleming snapping a 50-all tie. A jumper from Cortez with 3:09 remaining gave Charleston Southern a double-digit lead for good at 69-58.



Isaiah Walton made four 3-pointers and scored 24 points for Longwood, which has lost nine straight. B.K. Ashe added 14 points and Damarion Geter totaled 10 points and 14 rebounds.

