Heavy, somber police presence at MUSC, Summerville Medical Center

Officers seen Friday morning at MUSC (Source: Live 5)

A large police presence developed Thursday night into Friday morning at two hospitals in the Lowcountry.

North Charleston police were seen at MUSC lining up Jonathan Lucas and President Streets early Friday morning.

A police procession was also seen leaving Summerville medical center earlier in the night after officers were seen saluting a gurney draped in an American flag leaving the building.

Details about what has occurred are limited at this time.

This is a developing story. Please check back for more updates.

Copyright 2018 WCSC. All rights reserved.