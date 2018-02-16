Off-duty N. Charleston police officer dies in Ladson Road motorcycle accident

Officers seen Friday morning at MUSC (Source: Live 5)

An off-duty North Charleston police officer died in a motorcycle accident on Ladson Road late Thursday night.

Ryan MacCluen, 31, of Summerville was pronounced dead at 10:27 p.m. Thursday according to Dorchester County coroner Paul J. Brouthers.

MacCluen was riding his personally owned motorcycle and wearing a helmet when the collision occurred, Brouthers said.

A large police presence developed Thursday night into Friday morning at two hospitals because of MacCluen's death.

North Charleston police lined up on Jonathan Lucas and President Streets early Friday morning near MUSC.

A police procession was also seen leaving Summerville medical center around 1 a.m. after officers saluted a gurney draped in an American flag leaving the building.

Summerville PD officials closed the 4000 block of the road Thursday night in the area of Cinemark Movies 8 in connection with the incident.

This is a developing story. Please check back for more updates.

