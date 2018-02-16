GCSO: No threat to Andrews High School after investigation into social media post

A Georgetown County school opened as usual Friday after law enforcement determined there was no immediate threat.

Law enforcement was immediately notified and a determination was made Andrews High School could open as usual, according to Georgetown County School District spokesman Ray White.

The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office is present at the school and is continuing to investigate the matter, according to GCSO spokesman Jason Lesley. They looked into a large number of social media texts and determined no substantiated threats exist.

White said safety is the top priority for the district and to use the district's quick-tip line to report any suspicious or questionable activity.

