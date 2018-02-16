FBI: No murder charge filed against man accused of kidnapping 4-year-old Johns Island girl

A new mugshot of Lawton Thomas Evans in the custody of Madison County, Mississippi athorities. (Source: Madison County detention center)

The FBI says no federal murder charge has been filed against the man accused of abducting a Johns Island child earlier this week.

Lawton Thomas Evans is scheduled to appear in federal court for the first time Friday afternoon at approximately 1:30 p.m. in Jackson, Mississippi, according to Assistant U.S. Attorney Nathan Williams.

Evans is charged with kidnapping involving a person under the age of 18 and will be arraigned in federal court, authorities say.

He is then expected to be taken back to Charleston.

A federal murder charge was also listed for Evans, according to Madison County, Mississippi jail records, but FBI spokesman Don Wood said there is no murder charge.

Special agents with the FBI and the Charleston police department are investigating the case. Heidi Todd, 4, was found safe in Alabama late Wednesday night, more than 24 hours after she was reported missing.

Evans allegedly took Todd from her home on Johns Island Tuesday and traveled to Alabama with the child.

Officials with the Federal Bureau of Investigation say the incident started on Tuesday when Heidi's mother dropped off two of her children at school and returned to her home.

The mother said when she returned to the house around 8 or 8:30 a.m. she had three of her children with her. As she was entering her home, she was attacked from behind by a man who had a knife, court records state.

"The attacker pushed her in the home and tackled her to the ground," authorities said.

The attacker then assaulted the mother causing "facial fractures and brain bleeding" among other significant injuries, court documents stated.

According to the FBI, it was during this time that she told Heidi to run and hide. The mother said she was then continually assaulted by the man.

Court records state that later in the day police were notified when no one picked up the mother's two children that she had dropped off at school that morning.

Rick Oliver was the law enforcement officer who rescued Todd from Evans during an investigation of a vehicle in the woods in Riverside, Alabama.

