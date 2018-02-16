Charleston County Park and Rec to host Where The Wild Things 5K Run and Walk

Join the Charleston County Park and Recreation Commission for a 5K run and walk through the beautiful nature trials of the Caw Caw Interpretive Center on Saturday, March 3.

Admission price is 32 dollars.

Caw Caw is a nature preserve in Ravenel that is actively managed for a variety of wildlife, so there is a chance you may see a “wild thing” or two at this run, aptly called, “Where the Wild Things Run.”

Caw Caw is actively managed for waterfowl songbirds, otters, and deer and is a favored habitat for alligators, bald eagles and others.

Kids ages 6012 are invited to have some fun while their parents run the race. Family-friendly yoga and a reading of Maurice classic book, “Where the Wild Things Are”, which will take place throughout the morning.

This race is popular, so it’s suggested you sign up early. For more information, go to www.charlestoncountyparks.com or call 843-795-4386.

