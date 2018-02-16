Summerville Police: Hunter prompted lockdown at schools

Summerville High School and Gregg Middle School went on lockdown because of a "suspicious person" in the area. (Source: Live 5)

A hunter on private property caused two Dorchester District 2 schools to go on lockdown Friday, authorities say.

Summerville Police said the man, whose identity was not released, was hunting with a pellet gun on private property and did not present a threat to the schools.

Dorchester District 2 spokesperson Pat Raynor earlier said a "suspicious person" in the area of Orangeburg Road prompted a lockdown at Gregg Middle and Summerville High School at approximately 12:30 p.m.

The person was not on the campus of either school, she said.

Both schools went off lockdown at 1:05 p.m., Raynor said.

