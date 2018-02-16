Bobby Miller steps down from Charleston Republican Party after racial Facebook posts

Bobby Miller resigned from his position with the Charleston County GOP on Wednesday following controversial Facebook posts found on his page that some found racially offensive.

Miller served as the President of Mt. Pleasant Precinct 14 of the Charleston County GOP.

Charleston County Republican Party Chairman Larry Kobrovsky said he asked Miller to step down from his position after a Facebook post surfaced.

"He's agreed to resign, so yesterday he resigned from his position," Kobrovsky said.

One post made racially charged comments about a picture of former President Barack Obama, according to the Associated Press.

Leaders from the Charleston Branch of the NAACP held a press conference earlier today, where they called on leaders in the Republican Party of South Carolina and Charleston County to remove him from all leadership positions.

"Mr. Miller was apparently so incensed by President Barack Obama's recently unveiled Presidential portrait that he took to social media and posted that portrait with the vilest possible racial slurs as his comments," Charleston Branch NAACP President Dot Scott said.

Kobrovsky said Miller's position was filled with an Iranian immigrant.

Leaders from the Charleston County Democrats posted another racially charged Facebook post from Miller on their Facebook page earlier today.

That post from Miller dates back to May 2017.

"This is unacceptable language and behavior for anybody who should represent either party," Kobrovsky said.

It also featured a comment that appears to have been made by an elected official of the James Island Public Service District.

Sandi Engelman’s name is pictured next to a comment that calls Miller’s racially charged post “hilarious.”

"You wouldn't want people that have those views influencing other people's lives," Kobrovsky said.

Engelman denied making the comment on Friday, claiming both her and Miller’s Facebook pages had been hacked.

Copyright 2018 WCSC. All rights reserved.