North Charleston police hosts admission-free showing of Black Panther for students

The North Charleston Police Department in conjunction with the Charleston Chronicle is hosting an admission-free showing of the Black Panther.

The showing will take place on Saturday, beginning at 9:30 a.m.

Those interested in the showing can go to the Regal Charles Towne Square Stadium 18 located at 2401 Mall Drive in North Charleston.

The admission-free showing is exclusively for students grades third through twelfth.

Theater seats will be available on a first-come basis.

Copyright 2018 WCSC. All rights reserved.