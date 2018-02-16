The sound of gunfire: BCSD active shooter drill

Berkeley Schools had a powerful and emotional teacher workday today. They learned what gunfire sounds like in a school.

The drill was already scheduled for today, but teachers say Wednesday’s deadly school shooting in Florida reminded them why active shooter drills are so important.

Berkeley County’s Sheriff’s Office and Goose Creek Police demonstrated gunfire from three different types of weapons in Cane Bay Elementary School in Summerville.

They fired blanks and started on the opposite side of the school to show teachers they may not even notice the sounds at first.

“As they got further down the hallway and closer to where we were, it became very real. You get that twinge of pain in your gut. This is what people felt just a few short days ago,” said Nichole Elliott, a second grade teacher at Nexton Elementary who was in attendance.

Staff also reviewed their safety plan for an active shooter: Run, hide, fight if they must.

Sheriff Duane Lewis spoke at the event, saying he wants to work with the School District to put School Resource Officers in every school in the county.

“Two years ago, during this same district training event, we brought in members from the FBI to conduct an Active Shooter / Gunfire Training session for teachers and administrators,” said BCSD Safety and Security Coordinator Tim Knight.

“As safety and security is our number one priority at BCSD, we will continue to proactively expand safety procedures and offer advanced training for our staff to ensure the safety of our students. We understand that parents trust us every day with their most precious assets, their children, and we do not take the responsibility of their safety lightly.”

This was part of the 2018 BCSD Conference, a large-scale training event for teachers and administrators across the district. Students were not in school.

